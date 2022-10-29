Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $195.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

