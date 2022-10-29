Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $42.00

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.0 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.