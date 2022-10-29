The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $359.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,927 shares of company stock worth $2,417,464. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $547.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.34 and its 200 day moving average is $346.62.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

