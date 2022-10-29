Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $34.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

