Analysts Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Price Target at $13.16

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

