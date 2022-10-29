Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $55.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 76,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 206,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 140,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

