Credit Suisse Group Trims Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Target Price to C$38.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.59.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$39.64 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$38.09 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

