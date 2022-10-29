CIBC Lowers Cogeco (TSE:CGO) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$84.00.
Cogeco Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.80. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$52.06 and a 1 year high of C$85.00. The firm has a market cap of C$925.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
