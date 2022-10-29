CIBC Lowers Cogeco (TSE:CGO) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$64.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$84.00.

Cogeco Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.80. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$52.06 and a 1 year high of C$85.00. The firm has a market cap of C$925.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

