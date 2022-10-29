CIBC Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$76.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.00.

Shares of CCA opened at C$70.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.38. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

