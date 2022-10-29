D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $90.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.86.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

DHI stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

