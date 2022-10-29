Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

