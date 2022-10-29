FY2022 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Up 1.7 %

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Invesco stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Invesco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

