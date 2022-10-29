Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $11.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.47 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.