FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Reduced by Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Mercer International Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MERC. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $919.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

