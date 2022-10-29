Research Analysts Set Expectations for 3M’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.35. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 197,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

