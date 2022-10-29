William Blair Comments on 3M’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $10.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.50. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $126.60 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

