Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.84. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.3 %

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

PCAR opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

