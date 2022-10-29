Oppenheimer Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 156.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after buying an additional 940,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

