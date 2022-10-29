FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nokia Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 159,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

