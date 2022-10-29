Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $67.50

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.