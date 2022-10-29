FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Decreased by Analyst

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.