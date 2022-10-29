KeyCorp Weighs in on Pentair plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Stock Up 3.5 %

PNR opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.