Research Analysts Set Expectations for Robert Half International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half International in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will earn $6.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Trading Up 4.0 %

RHI opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 299,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

