Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

