Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $177.71

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.71.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
