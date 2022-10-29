Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $177.71

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

