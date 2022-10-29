Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have commented on FTS shares. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.33%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

