Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

LUMN stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

