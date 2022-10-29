Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price at $92.57

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.