CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,800 shares of company stock worth $224,799. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 189,383 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 420,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECE opened at $11.82 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.01 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

