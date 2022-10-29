FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) versus American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Head-To-Head Review

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.65 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.66 American International Group $52.06 billion 0.83 $9.39 billion $15.23 3.73

Profitability

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FG Financial Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96% American International Group 22.23% 7.12% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

American International Group has a consensus price target of $63.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.27%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

American International Group beats FG Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

