Analyzing Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ambac Financial Group and NMI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 2 2 0 2.50

NMI has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 0.65% 4.13% 0.36% NMI 51.86% 17.40% 11.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and NMI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.18 -$17.00 million $0.08 170.75 NMI $485.07 million 3.83 $231.13 million $3.01 7.28

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. NMI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

