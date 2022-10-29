Financial Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Telesat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.61 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.70 Telesat $604.93 million 0.16 $82.62 million N/A N/A

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Telesat N/A 7.52% 2.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spire Global and Telesat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 2 1 0 2.00 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of 4.51, indicating a potential upside of 215.56%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Telesat.

Summary

Telesat beats Spire Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

