Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $618.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $33.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 189,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,509,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 89,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,011,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.