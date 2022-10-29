Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

