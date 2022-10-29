Head-To-Head Comparison: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) vs. Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -1.06% -1.56% -0.17% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.57 $3.66 million ($0.11) -53.72 Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Noodles & Company and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Noodles & Company and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company presently has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.44%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats Yoshiharu Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

