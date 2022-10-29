Critical Analysis: BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) & Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BGC Partners and Brandt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

BGC Partners currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.88%.

This table compares BGC Partners and Brandt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $2.02 billion 0.74 $124.01 million $0.28 14.21 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Profitability

This table compares BGC Partners and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 5.63% 49.77% 7.54% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BGC Partners beats Brandt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. The company also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, FMX, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, Fenics GO, BGC Market Data, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Lucera, and LumeAlfa brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; option pricing and analysis tools; and software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It engages in the reorganization of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

