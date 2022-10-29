SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $231.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.