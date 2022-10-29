FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Raised by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $12.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

