FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.92. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of THC stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.