FY2022 Earnings Forecast for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Issued By Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $12.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.74. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

UPS opened at $167.17 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

