Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SIEGY stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.