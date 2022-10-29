Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE SITC opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

