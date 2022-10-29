Canadian National Railway to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$157.28.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$162.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.17. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$109.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

