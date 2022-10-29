FY2022 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $9.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:STNG opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

