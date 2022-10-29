Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.