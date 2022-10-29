TerrAscend Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million.
TerrAscend Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
