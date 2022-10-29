Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winpak Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Winpak alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPK. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Winpak Price Performance

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Winpak stock opened at C$42.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$48.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.68%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.