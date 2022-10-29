FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 194.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.