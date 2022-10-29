Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.67.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

WCN opened at C$180.67 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$195.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$185.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.