Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.67.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.0 %

WCN opened at C$180.67 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$195.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$185.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,811.32.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

