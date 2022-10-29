Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $27.86

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

